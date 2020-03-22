D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended road closures around the National Mall and takes additional actions to restrict access to the Tidal Basin.

Miss Bowser ordered the Metropolitan Police Department to work with the D.C. National Guard to enforce a restricted access zone around the Tidal Basin to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Pedestrians and cyclists won’t be able to enter Jefferson Memorial or the National Mall in the area bounded by 14th Street to 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW.

The following streets will remain closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

The Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW (to include Ohio Drive, SW)

Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14th Street, SW

23rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

17th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue between Independence and 12th Street, SW

All vehicular exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park

As of Sunday night, the region has recorded eight deaths and almost 600 positive cases of COVID-19, with 116 in the District, 219 in Virginia and 244 in Maryland.

Businesses, schools, public buildings and parks are closed across the region in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the public health emergency to at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more will last until then and schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds, libraries will remain closed until then.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has been less aggressive, closing schools until March 27 and allowing businesses to stay open so long as they only permit 10 customers in at a time.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he closed malls, restaurants and bars, casinos, and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until March 27.

