The Pentagon on Sunday announced the first Defense Department-related death from coronavirus.

A Virginia defense contractor who had tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency died March 21 at a hospital in Crystal City.

“Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus,” the department said in a statement.

They explained the areas that the individual worked have been cleaned and the contractor’s colleagues have since been working remotely.

“The Department remains committed to protecting our service members, their families, and our civilian co-workers,” the statement said.

The Air Force on Friday confirmed that an active-duty airman and an Air Force contractor had tested positive for coronavirus and had both visited the Pentagon in weeks prior.

At least 124 military-related coronavirus cases have been confirmed including 67 service members, 15 civilians, 26 dependents, and 16 contractors.

