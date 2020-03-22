Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Sunday.

The senator is feeling fine and in quarantine, spokesman Sergio Gor said.

Mr. Paul isn’t showing symptoms but was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.”

“He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” Mr. Gor said. “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

Mr. Paul was the only senator to vote against an $8 billion coronavirus bill earlier this month after colleagues rejected his bid to pay for the measure by cutting foreign aid.

Two House members, Reps. Ben McAdams of Utah and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, have tested positive.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received tests but they came back negative.

