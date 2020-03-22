North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Saturday, according to the South Korean military, in a move that highlights the country’s continuing military expansion amid a global health pandemic.

The U.S. and South Korea have said they are looking into the launches and called on North Korea to end its “very inappropriate” military activity while the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

The missiles are believed to have launched from the North Pyongan province and traveled approximately 410 kilometers into the East Sea, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Such military action by North Korea is highly inappropriate at a time when COVID-19 is causing difficulties worldwide,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Reuters.

While North Korea has yet to declare a single confirmed case of coronavirus, it is reported to have closed its borders with China and imposed sharp quarantine measures, while some global health experts warn it may be covering up a massive outbreak.

