The D.C. Department of Health announced a second death in the District due to COVID-19.

“I am saddened to announce a second death related to COVID-19 in our community. The hearts and prayers of our entire city are with her family and loved ones,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a press release. “We are in a critical phase of this health crisis, and we need everyone doing their part to blunt the spread of the virus. We need people following the guidance of our public health officials, staying at home, and not doing anything to put themselves or our community at risk.”

A 65-year-old woman, with other underlying medical conditions, died Saturday night after being admitted to the hospital with the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, the region has recorded seven deaths and almost 500 positive cases of COVID-19, with 98 in the District, 152 in Virginia and 244 in Maryland.

Businesses, schools, public buildings and parks are closed across the region in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the public health emergency to at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more will last until then and schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds, libraries will remain closed until then.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has been less aggressive, closing schools until March 27 and allowing businesses to stay open so long as they only permit 10 customers in at a time.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he closed malls, restaurants and bars, casinos, and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until March 27.

