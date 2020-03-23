CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Two people were killed when a train slammed into an SUV at a railroad crossing in Mississippi.

The deadly collision happened Sunday night in Crystal Springs, WJTV-TV reported. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the crossing had no guard arms, but work had recently been done to improve lighting in the area.

The sheriff said the crash killed 38-year-old Lori D. Jackson, who was driving the SUV, as well as a passenger identified as 35-year-old Kenya Brown Wilson.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

