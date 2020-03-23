The chairman and CEO of 3M says the technology and manufacturing giant sent 500,000 respirator masks from a plant in South Dakota to Seattle and New York on Sunday.

“Like everyone, I see the pleas from our heroic doctors, nurses and first responders for the respirators and other equipment they desperately need,” said 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman in a statement. “I want people to know we are doing all we can to meet the demands of this extraordinary time and get supplies from our plants to where they’re most needed as quickly as possible.”

3M says it has ramped up its production of N95 respirators in the outbreak of the debilitating respiratory illness, COVID-19, pumping out 35 million a month. It hopes to produce 2 billion over the next year.

Health care facilities are facing a shortage of respirators around the country, but especially in the regions hardest hit by coronavirus. A vast majority (90%) of the masks, says 3M, are designated for healthcare workers.

