MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) - A battery manufacturer in eastern Iowa has been fined $42,000 for workplace safety violations, authorities said.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Exide Technologies, of Manchester, was cited for five different violations and originally faced a penalty of more than $70,000. It later reached a settlement with the department to pay $42,000. Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.

The Telegraph Herald reported that safety inspectors said company officials exposed employees to a “potential racking system collapse,” exposed two employees to “airborne contaminants” and exposed employees to various hazards.

