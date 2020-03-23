Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who suspended her presidential campaign last month, announced Monday that her husband was diagnosed and is hospitalized with COVID-19.

She said he began to feel sick while she was in her home state of Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C., so she has been advised by a doctor that she does not need a test.

“I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test. As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere, and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard,” Ms. Klobuchar said in a statement.

Her husband, John, quarantined himself when he thought he had only a cold, but once he coughed up blood, he got a chest X-ray and tested for the coronavirus. He is in a Virginia hospital due to low oxygen levels.

He has pneumonia currently and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.

Ms. Klobuchar said it’s a difficult time since she and her daughter cannot go visit him, but they are communicating by phone.

“We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person,” the senator wrote.

