New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the state is directing hospitals to increase their capacity by 50% as it grapples with its response to the expanding coronavirus outbreak.

He said there are 53,000 hospital beds but that there could be a need for 110,000 beds as more people get sick.

“We are today issuing an emergency order that says to all hospitals you must increase your capacity by 50% — you must,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Find more beds, use more rooms.”

He also said hospitals should try to increase their capacity by 100%.

“I think it’s unreasonable to [say] to every hospital, basically, double your capacity,” he said. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say try to reach a hundred percent increase.”

Mr. Cuomo on Sunday had accepted a recommendation from the Army Corps of Engineers for four temporary hospital sites in the state at the Javits Convention Center, SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that public hospitals in New York City were on the verge of becoming overwhelmed if they don’t get an influx of supplies this week.

Mr. Cuomo said there are now 20,875 positive coronavirus cases in the state and that 157 people have died.

He also re-upped his call for President Trump to implement the Defense Production Act, saying states are currently competing with one another for supplies like protective masks and ventilators.

“It does not nationalize any industry. All it does is say to a factory, you must produce this quantity,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Yes, it is an assertion of government power on private sector companies — yes. But so what? This is a national emergency, and you’re paying the private sector company.”

He said private companies would be paid “handsomely.”

“You cannot continue to do these supplies on an ad hoc basis,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo had already ordered that 100% of the workforce in New York stay home, except for essential workers, and that nonessential gatherings would be temporarily banned.

Those restrictions went into effect 8 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.