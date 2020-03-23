Rep. Ben McAdams, the second member of Congress to publicly confirm a positive coronavirus test, said that he was hospitalized after experiencing “severe shortness of breath” on Friday evening.

Mr. McAdams, Utah Democrat, said he called the COVID-19 hotline and was instructed to go to the hospital and check in with the isolation unit.

“I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels,” Mr. McAdams said in a statement on Sunday evening. “I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctors determine it is appropriate.”

He said he’s grateful to the hospital medical staff.

“My experience has shown me how critical it is to follow the advice of the CDC and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus,” he said.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican, was the first member of Congress to announce a positive test. He said last week he was hopeful that the worst had passed.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has also tested positive for COVID-19, though Mr. Paul was “feeling fine” and is “asymptomatic,” according to the senator’s office.

Congress is scrambling to pass a trillion dollar-plus fiscal stimulus package in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Democrats on Sunday blocked a procedural vote on a measure aimed at extending loans to small businesses, cutting checks to American workers, and boosting hard-hit industries.

Several other senators are self-quarantining out of caution as well, potentially affecting leaders’ ability to muster enough votes to move forward.

Some members have raised the idea of voting remotely amid the outbreak, though leadership has consistently been resistant to such an idea.

