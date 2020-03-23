Local broadcasters from the Washington Nationals, Capitals, Wizards, Redskins and D.C. United announced Monday that they’ve formed “Voices of D.C.: Helping to feed the city,” a cause that will donate money to three local charities.

Fans can purchase a personalized video message from play-by-play men like the Capitals’ John Walton and the Redskins’ Larry Michael for a minimum $25 through the website, Cameo.

All proceeds will go to Capital Area Food Bank, DC Central Kitchen and Martha’s Table — charities that help provide meals to local residents.

Honored to be a part of #VoicesofDCSports and our efforts to help feed our city. Here’s what we’re doing… pic.twitter.com/MZiZXqjuHg — John Walton (@WaltonCaps) March 23, 2020

Fourteen broadcasters are participating:

Washington Capitals:

Joe Beninati, NBC Sports Washington Capitals play-by-play announcer.

Al Koken, NBC Sports Washington Capitals reporter and host.

Craig Laughlin, NBC Sports Washington Capitals analyst.

Alan May, NBC Sports Washington Capitals studio analyst.

John Walton, Capitals Radio play-by-play announcer.

Washington Nationals:

Dave Jageler, Nationals Radio play-by-play announcer.

FP Santangelo, MASN Nationals color analyst.

Charlie Slowes, Nationals Radio, play-by-play announcer.

Washington Redskins:

Larry Michael, Washington Redskins play-by-play announcer.

Washington Wizards:

Caron Butler, NBC Sports Washington Wizards analyst.

Glenn Consor, NBC Sports Washington and Wizards Radio analyst.

Drew Gooden — NBC Sports Washington Wizards color analyst.

Dave Johnson, Wizards Radio play-by-play broadcaster and D.C. United play-by-play announcer.

Justin Kutcher, NBC Sports Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer.

Fans can also make a donation by texting DCSPORTS to 44321.

