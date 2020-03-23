President Trump said Monday that Asian-Americans should not be abused or somehow held responsible for the spread of a pathogen he’s frequently dubbed the “Chinese virus” because of its origins in the city of Wuhan.

“They’re amazing people, and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape or form,” Mr. Trump said.

The president says he calls it the “Chinese virus” because the outbreak began in Hubei Province, China.

Critics say it’s a bigoted label and that it puts Asian-Americans at risk, citing many reports of bias from around the U.S.

The World Health Organization has dubbed the coronavirus disease “COVID-19” — a shorthand of “coronavirus disease” and the year it was discovered — to avoid place names or ethnic labels that fuel stigma.

Mr. Trump underscored his defense of Asian-Americans on Twitter.

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world,” Mr. Trump wrote. “They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!”

