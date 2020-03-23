Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

It’s time for Ohio to vote by mail

Akron Beacon Journal

March 21

Everyone knows it was not our finest hour.

The mass confusion that led up to the last-minute postponement of Ohio’s on-again, off-again primary election Tuesday was an abject lesson in how state government should not operate.

Mixed messages. Miscommunication. Poll workers not knowing whether they had to work. Voters not knowing if they would be able to vote.

But, after all that, the state ensured it would not be our worst hour when Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered polling places closed late Monday night. Make no mistake: If the election had been held Tuesday as scheduled with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, it would have been disastrous for public health.

Certainly, we wish Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had been as proactive as he had been in early March when he closed schools and large public gatherings. In fact, we believe he and Secretary of State Frank LaRose should have moved several days earlier - when it was obvious that having thousands of people show up at polling places would be problematic - to delay the election, as other states had done.

But we do not question DeWine’s motives. With his calm, steady leadership and rational decisions in the face of an unprecedented public health emergency, the governor has built a reservoir of trust and goodwill from which he can draw, as he did here.

DeWine was caught in a dilemma, trying to ensure our sacred right to vote while at the same time protecting public health. He wisely opted for the latter while preserving the former, and for that we all should be thankful.

But we find the criticism of LaRose far more justified.

It was his office that sent an email to boards of election around the state last Monday night with the news that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye had ruled in favor of stopping the election. But the judge hadn’t. He had denied the order, and there were several hours of confusion before Acton’s order finally ended the chaos, which most charitably could be attributed to “fog of war.”

LaRose then issued a directive to extend absentee voting and reset the date of Ohio’s in-person voting to June 2, arguably usurping the authority of the legislature to set the date of elections. The Ohio Democratic Party thought so, and filed a lawsuit - since joined by the state’s Libertarian Party - in state court contending he had acted illegally.

A bipartisan group of legislators thought so, too, and as a result the Ohio General Assembly will debate the issue of what to do about the primary election.

They have several options. They could leave LaRose’s plan in place, which seems unlikely. They could spread out in-person voting over a period of time, ending either June 2 or another day. Of course, the risk of any plan that includes in-person voting is that the pandemic might still be an ongoing problem no matter what date is selected.

Which is why we think the obvious solution is a vote-by-mail system, assuming any logistical issues created by providing and counting the ballots of the state’s more than 6 million registered voters can be overcome in short order.

In any event, starting the process now would ensure we would be prepared for the general election in November, when the election can’t be delayed.

Four states already have moved to all-mail voting and, with 65% of its 2018 voters casting its ballots that way, California is well on its way to joining them. With Ohio one of 30 states to offer absentee ballots to those who request it, we’ve already dipped our toe in the water.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic likely will affect us for at least another 18 months, it’s time for Ohio to jump in.

___

DeWine looks for balance with actions

The Canton Repository

March 22

Striking a balance.

That has been Gov. Mike DeWine’s mantra in all matters as chief executive of Ohio since taking his oath of office. The way he runs his administration and makes decisions largely are data-driven, with the goal of striking an acceptable balance when two competing forces come into conflict.

He will trust his instincts, on occasion and with the benefit of previous experience, but time after time he has talked about “seeing data,” “trusting the data” or “using data” to light his path in leading Ohio.

So it should come as no surprise his actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic follow the same course.

Finding the right balance.

What actions to prohibit. Closing schools. What businesses to shutter (or allow to remain open). Whether to proceed with the state’s primary election.

DeWine used the word “balance” several times Friday during his daily briefing on the status of COVID-19 cases in the state. His session with the press began with the somber news of Ohio’s first confirmed death from the virus, a man DeWine knew personally.

The governor emphasized there would be more fatalities traced to the virus and the urgent need to follow the directives his administration, working in conjunction with state health director Dr. Amy Acton, have handed down in the past week.

Maintain social distance. Avoid large gatherings. Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are experiencing any signs of illness.

About the closures of many small businesses, particularly in the service sector, DeWine said, “we continue to balance this” and he always would “err on the side of protecting people.”

All of his decisions are made “in the best interest of the people of the state of Ohio.”

Not everyone agrees, of course.

There is plenty to pick apart in the handling of the on-again, off-again primary election. It was neither DeWine’s nor Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s finest hour.

In our view, the decision to cancel - made with consideration for the need to balance the safety of voters and poll workers against the need to fulfill the rights of candidates and entities with issues on the ballot - was the correct call. The clumsy process to get to that final decision, however, saw several missteps and miscalculations.

DeWine has taken a hit from lawmakers and the public over the handling of the election. That issue will be revisited this week in the legislature.

Easy to find, too, are outraged business owners and patrons angry over what they see as government overreach for something “less dangerous” than seasonal influenza “that kills far more people every year.”

Many people have defied the administration’s directives about socializing. They are engaging in what DeWine on Friday called “bad behavior.”

“Reckless behavior must stop,” he said, Friday, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reiterated.

We have found ourselves many times this past week feeling the same conflicting emotions we saw expressed in a social media post:

“The weirdest part of living through the COVID-19 pandemic is this strange mixture of normalcy and emergency that we’re all experiencing. I constantly feel like I’m either over- or underreacting, or really both at the exact same time. It’s surreal.”

We suspect DeWine’s reaction to that thought would be to say we need to find a balance between the fear of what we don’t know and the knowledge of what we do know.

Amid these dizzying circumstances, let this be the week we regain our balance.

___

Seeing good in a bad week getting badder

The Columbus Dispatch

March 23

Who needs snarl and snark after difficult adjustments to a new post-coronavirus normal? We prefer to look back on the last week with an eye for the positive, putting our down and sideways arrows on a brief hold.

↑ It’s fitting that local T-shirt moguls at Homage are honoring Ohio Department of Health director and virus explainer extraordinaire Dr. Amy Acton with a shirt rightfully recognizing “Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear scrubs.” Acton isn’t pictured but Homage’s nod to her is to donate proceeds to Huckleberry House, serving at-risk youth. Still, we see her face on a shirt celebrating her alter-ego, “Dr. Amy Action!”

↑ The 4,600 new central Ohio jobs coming from Amazon are welcome as more stable employment has been temporarily lost to the coronavirus shutdown. No doubt some of the thousands of newly unemployed will happily take those jobs, although we’re rooting for a quick economic recovery and better jobs for all.

↑ Holidays aren’t the only good time to test-foster a dog. The Franklin County Dog Shelter recognized this could also be a great time for more people to bond with a pooch needing a loving home. It’s a win to allow the shelter to shut down temporarily while hopefully finding forever homes for dogs that may be great company as we need to keep to ourselves.

↑ No use crying in their booze; kudos to central Ohio and other states’ distillery owners who are turning their alcohol expertise to a more critical mission of producing alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Much of it is being distributed to charitable organizations to boost supplies of the germ fighter recommended to keep people healthy. We’ll drink to that.

↑ Keeping cooped-up kids occupied is a new challenge during coronavirus shutdowns of schools, gyms and workplaces. But parents in Dublin and Upper Arlington devised “Shamrock Walks” around St. Patrick’s Day, encouraging youth to spy jolly green three-leafed decorations on houses in their neighborhoods. Now how about flag strolls to see how many neighbors are taking Gov. Mike DeWine’s invitation to fly Old Glory as we go to war against COVID-19?

↑ You can still smell the roses, especially if you a lucky recipient of free floral bunches on Thursday afternoon from Market Blooms at North Market. As business fell off, owner Marty McGreevy posted the giveaway on social media and then quickly distributed about $6,000 of blooms that might have otherwise gone wanting for buyers, collecting a few hundred dollars in donations for Community Shelter Board in the process.

↑ Maybe toilet paper isn’t as plentiful due to some hoarding, but central Ohio groceries have no supply-chain woes. Stores hosted media tours Thursday to show they have plenty of food, with more being delivered and stocked daily - sometimes twice. Some even offer special hours exclusively for older and immune-compromised shoppers. Sold!

___

COVID-19 has exposed gaps in our public health system but it also will accelerate what we know for next time

Cleveland Plain Dealer

March 22

People all over the world are getting an education in exponential growth. On Thursday, the World Health Organization said it took more than three months to notch the world’s first 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The next 100,000 took just 12 days.

Here in Ohio, we may delay that moment of exponential acceleration, thanks to the state’s aggressive moves to keep us apart and slow the spread of the disease. But that moment likely is coming — frightening, given that we’re already seeing signs of strain and overload in our public health system.

COVID-19 is also teaching a different lesson, about something most of us take for granted but that’s showing weaknesses: our public health system and its preparedness for a pandemic crisis.

The United States is home to the world’s pre-eminent experts in both public health preparedness and pandemic response. Yet, as a country, we just haven’t invested adequately in those systems. Nor have we safeguarded the pipeline for supplies that front-line medical and safety workers desperately need in a health crisis.

That’s why, in Ohio and nationally, we’re not just struggling to find enough ventilators to rescue COVID-19 patients in extremis. Shockingly, we’re also trying to locate adequate face masks and other personal protective equipment that our overtasked medical workers need to keep from falling ill themselves.

Nor have we been able to ramp up testing to the level needed, exposing fundamental weaknesses in how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long the gold standard for disease identification and control, approached this challenge.

Partly, this traced to a still-inadequately-explained flaw or flaws in the original test the CDC distributed, a flaw that took awhile to identify and that seriously delayed distribution of replacement tests. But it also appears to involve possible systemic flaws in how we approach a pandemic like this one, that spreads insidiously but aggressively and with delayed onset of symptoms, making containment challenging, possibly impossible.

It turns out that fighting pandemics launched by new viruses shares at least one attribute with actual wartime combat — the temptation, often fatefully wrong, to fight the last war instead of the current one. And with each pandemic, with each war, even as the tools advance, so do the challenges.

How we fought SARS, how we fought H1N1 (also called the swine flu although that proved a misnomer), what we now understand about the virulence of the 1918 pandemic flu — these are only part of the tool chest we now need to fight COVID-19.

The good news is that this nation is capable of rapid mobilization of resources. And they are being mobilized.

The good news is that if we follow the state’s directives and self-isolate, we will keep the pressure-cooker lid from blowing off our already overstressed health care system, and we will give our valiant front-line medical workers the window they need to get equipped properly, to get some sleep, and to save those who fall most violently ill from this novel coronavirus.

The good news is that exponential pandemic curves always hit a peak, and then go down.

And the good news, looking forward, is that what we’re learning now in the midst of this crisis will make us far better prepared for the next one.

Dr. Amy Acton, the noted public health expert who leads the Ohio Department of Health, told our editorial board in a March 3 meeting — about a week before Ohio saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case — that each health crisis, each pandemic, builds on the one before, teaching new lessons that make our public health response ever more sophisticated and comprehensive. That process accelerated after 9/11 when there was federal support for disaster preparedness at the local level.

At the same time, Acton noted, pandemics also teach that, “They’re predictably unpredictable.”

Predictably unpredictable.

That is what COVID-19 has turned out to be.

But, similar to SARS, similar to H1N1, long after we conquer COVID-19, we’ll be studying it. We’ll study where our public health response fell short. We’ll delve into why the first CDC test failed. We’ll learn the true hidden “demographics” of this disease that can now only be inferred — who it strikes most harshly, what attributes accelerate or intensify its lethality, how to break its lethal progression into the lungs.

These are the gold standards of public health, and we will deploy those tools, and make ourselves stronger for the next time.

___

The coronavirus threat is real in Licking County, but we can reduce risk

The Newark Advocate

March 22

It’s a running joke to say, “What a year the last three days have been.” Every day more business and life restrictions are instituted to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But that is not to say the threat of COVID-19 is a joke. In fact, we hope the events of the last week have dispelled all myths that the virus is a hoax perpetuated by whatever a person’s favorite conspiracy source is.

The virus is not the flu, it is much worse - more deadly, more contagious and without a vaccine. Unprecedented efforts, while painful, are being taken to mitigate the virus’ spread. We believe all residents should do their best to follow the guidelines being issued.

Work from home if you can.

Limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

Practice physical social distancing, keeping at least six feet from others.

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly.

If you feel sick, stay home.

Basically if going into public isn’t necessary, don’t do it.

We understand that not everyone can work from home. That makes it especially important for those who can to do so - the fewer people out there the less likely the virus can spread.

While the number of confirmed cases in the community is small, no one should believe the virus is not here. It is highly likely there are multiple people infected with coronavirus in Licking County.

It is also important to follow trustworthy news sources so as not to spread panic. Just this week social media stories went viral about people pretending to be testing for the coronavirus and robbing homes. The Advocate has made all its coronavirus coverage free to ensure we are as informed as possible during this crisis.

For most of us being infected will not be life altering. To many it will seem like a cold or the flu, and to some very fortunate, there will be no symptoms at all. But we must think greater than ourselves. We all know older people, people with severe asthma, people with other chronic conditions who are at great danger from this disease. It is up to the healthy population to take preventative measures to keep the virus from those most at risk.

The business closures mandated by the state are drastic and incredibly painful, but health officials feel they are necessary. However, we should not discount the hardships facing the thousands across Ohio now out of work. Local, state and national officials are taking the steps they can to help people through this pandemic. We can also take steps to help, including:

Shop local when at all possible - restaurants are open for carry out orders. Gift certificates provide cash to the businesses immediately.

Don’t hoard - buy what you need, but don’t go overboard. This creates shortages for our neighbors and supply issues for our local businesses.

Give blood - the Red Cross is facing a critical shortage as some donors shouldn’t leave their homes.

Give financially - The United Way of Licking County has set up a community relief fund to help local residents face the hardships brought by the coronavirus.

And while we isolate ourselves physically, it’s critical to maintain social contacts with friends and family. Technology gives us the ability to chat and play remotely - make sure to do so as frequently as possible.

This is a life-changing event for everyone - and one unlikely to end for some time. Let’s take this opportunity to face the challenges with kindness.

___

