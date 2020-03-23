A federal appeals court denied rehearing a challenge by President Trump over blocking of critics on Twitter after a three-judge panel ruled the move violated the First Amendment.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Monday rejecting an appeal for the full court to review its prior ruling that Mr. Trump’s Twitter account is a public forum, and therefore he cannot block his critics on the social media site.

“When the president creates such a public forum, he violates the First Amendment when he excludes persons from the dialogue because they express views with which he disagrees,” wrote Judge Barrington Parker, a Nixon appointee.

Nine judges on the 2nd Circuit considered rehearing the case, with two of the active judges on the circuit not taking part.

The majority declined to hear the appeal, but Trump-appointed Judges Michael Park and Richard Sullivan would have taken up the case, reasoning the president created his personal Twitter account six years before taking office.

“This decision strays from our precedents, extends the scope of the First Amendment to encompass the personal social-media activity of government officials, and therefore merits review by the whole court,” the dissent argued.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year against a public official in a similar First Amendment challenge.

A Virginia resident had been temporarily blocked on Facebook. The court sided with the individual over the public official in that dispute too.

