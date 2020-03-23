House Democrats are preparing a $2.5 trillion economic stimulus package Monday, their response to the bill the GOP-controlled Senate is attempting to pass.

The final text of the bill has yet to be released, but a summary, obtained by The Washington Times, outlines some of the priorities of where funds will go.

More than $150 billion will be funneled into the health care system — hospitals, care centers, etc — to shore up resources for equipment and programs for coronavirus treatment. It also strengthens worker requirements to better protect those working directly to combat the disease.

Their plan to give direct cash payments to the public would extend $1,500 per individual and up to $7,500 to a family of five.

The bill would create a temporary employment program that pays $600 per week to any worker affected by the coronavirus economic impact, which combined with other benefits, should provide full compensation. It also expands which workers would be eligible for unemployment.

It also expands on several aspects of the second coronavirus package — including paid sick leave benefits and SNAP food security programs — and eliminates copays for all coronavirus treatments.

It sets aside more than $500 billion in grants and interest-free loans for small businesses, many of which have been shuttered by government-mandated shelter-in-place and self-quarantine policies.

There is $215 billion in grants allocated for state and local governments to help continue to fund public services. It also gives $60 billion to schools and universities, and includes language about student loans.

The legislation will also has $4 billion in grants for states to continue with the scheduled 2020 election while requiring that they expand early and absentee voting opportunities with a 15-day window.

Mrs. Pelosi told reporters that the House could be willing to vote on the package this week, depending on what unfolds in the Senate.

“That is a hope yes, but we’ll see what the Senate does,” she said.

