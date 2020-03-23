House Republicans on Monday canceled their upcoming annual policy retreat due to health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The retreat was scheduled for late April.

“The health and safety of Members of Congress, their families, Capitol Hill staff, and all others involved in this conference are our highest priority,” the Congressional Institute, which was hosting the event, said in a statement. “We look forward to rescheduling this important planning session.”

Democrats canceled their policy conference, set for the beginning of April, earlier this month.

