JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Jacksonville resident found human remains off the side of the road while walking his dog, authorities said.

The Florida Times-Union reports police recovered the remains of an unidentified person after a resident discovered the remains on Sunday morning. They were found near a creek bed in the Brentwood neighborhood of the city.

“We don’t know how long the remains have been here, the cause of death, and we don’t have the victim identified,” said Sgt. Adam Blinn of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide unit.

The remains will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and identify the victim, police added.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with homicide detectives to investigate the death. It wasn’t immediately known whether foul play might have been involved, police said.

