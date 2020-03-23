The House Judiciary Committee’s upcoming oversight hearing with Attorney General William P. Barr was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday.

Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, tweeted that the hearing needed to be pushed back because of “overwhelming” health concerns.

The hearing was scheduled for March 31 and it was the first time Mr. Barr was set to appear before the committee since he refused to testify last year.

“DOJ has made a commitment to rescheduling the hearing for when the crisis abates and the committee is able to reconvene,” Mr. Nadler tweeted.

Panel members were prepared to grill Mr. Barr on allegations he intervened with the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Trump.

They were also planning to ask him about special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mr. Barr was scheduled to testify before the committee last year, but refused to appear because of a dispute over the hearing’s format. The Justice Department objected to Democrats’ plan to have staff lawyers ask questions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.