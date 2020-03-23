Joseph R. Biden said President Trump’s slow response to the coronavirus outbreak has cost the nation and said the GOP’s push for a “blank check” bailout for big corporations is misguided.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump ignored warning signs and downplayed the threat of the virus, and said he hopes the response from the administration improves.

“My point is that the mindset that was slow to recognize the problem in the first place — to treat it with the seriousness it deserved — is still too much a part of how the president is addressing the problem,” the Democratic presidential front-runner and former vice president said.

“Trump keeps saying he is a wartime president. Well, start to act like one,” he said.

Mr. Biden’s comments came during the first live briefing that he has promised to deliver as a way to explain to voters how he would handle the COVID-19 response and to combat false and misleading statements from Mr. Trump.

The virus has upended the 2020 presidential race, pulling Mr. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont off the campaign trail and forcing them to come up with ways to stay relevant during the national emergency.

Mr. Biden said the federal government must boost hospital capacity, increase the production of protective gear for frontline responders, and increase the availability of ventilators.

He said the federal government’s focus should be on providing the resources needed to keep workers on the payroll and protect small businesses.

Mr. Biden called for sustained unemployment benefits. He said Social Security checks should be “boosted” and said student loans need to be “forgiven for now.”

“Unfortunately as of last night, President Trump and Mitch McConnell were offering a plan to let big corporations off the hook,” Mr. Biden said. “They proposed a $500 billion slush fund for corporations with almost no conditions.”

The former vice president said big companies need assistance, but the current plan equates to “blank checks.”

“For workers and families and small businesses, we should be focused on them. The no-strings corporate bailout makes no sense,” he said. “[When] corporations take money from taxpayers, they have to make an enforceable commitment that they will keep workers on the payroll.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.