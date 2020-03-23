Joseph R. Biden called on President Trump Monday to drop a lawsuit against Obamacare, saying the coronavirus outbreak has underscored the importance of making affordable health care more available.

Writing on the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law, Mr. Biden said it is “unconscionable” that the Trump administration would “pursue a lawsuit designed to strip millions of Americans of their health insurance and protections under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including the ban on insurers denying coverage or raising premiums due to pre-existing conditions.”

“No American should have the added worry right now that you are in court trying to take away their health care,” the former vice president and Democratic presidential front-runner said. “You are letting partisan rancor and politics threaten the lives of your constituents, and that is a dereliction of your sworn duty.”

“I am therefore calling on each of you to drop your support of litigation to repeal the ACA,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said if it were not for the law, then millions more Americans would be facing the prospect of contracting COVID-19 without health insurance.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.