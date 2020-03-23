Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses starting 5 p.m. Monday.

“We are not issuing or ordering a shelter in place directive or forcing people to stay home; however we are telling all Marylanders to follow all of the directives we have already issued and to follow state law against crowds of more than 10 people,” the Republican governor said at a press conference Monday. “Unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, then you should stay in your home.”

Nonessential businesses are the industries and sectors not included in the federal government’s definition as critical infrastructures, such as health care, agriculture, food stores, public works and waste water treatment, financial services, public safety and law enforcement, transportation, and defense-based industries.

As of Monday morning, the region has recorded eight deaths and over 600 positive cases of COVID-19, with 116 in the District, 219 in Virginia and 288 in Maryland.

