First lady Melania Trump tested negative for COVID-19, President Trump said Monday night.

Asked by a reporter whether his wife had been tested, Mr. Trump said, “Yes. She’s great. She’s fine. Negative.”

The president tested negative last week; Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence also have tested negative.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.