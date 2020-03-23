Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined the priorities that House Democrats will include in their phase three coronavirus economic package.

“The Senate Republicans’ bill, as presented, put corporations first, not workers and families. Today, House Democrats will unveil a bill that takes responsibility for the health, wages and well-being of America’s workers,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

The bill includes funds to shore up resources and equipment for health care institutions and stronger protection for workers on the front line of fighting the disease.

It will require any funds given to corporations hit hard by the economic ripple effects go toward workers, restricting them from using it for CEOs or shareholders.

To get more cash flow to the American public, the Democrats’ plan will include both direct payments and expands the tax credits for earned income and children, while expanding worker leave benefits.

Democrats also aim to address the impact the coronavirus has had on the election — several states struggled with their primaries as health advisories cracked down on large gatherings last week. The bill would give billions in grants to states and require that they extend the deadline for early and absentee voting.

The bill will be formally rolled out Monday afternoon.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, has come under strong backlash from Senate Republicans for pursuing her own plan, making it more difficult for them to get their package over procedural hurdles after a weekend of negotiations.

“We were this close,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “But then, yesterday morning, the Speaker of the House flew back from San Francisco, and suddenly the Senate’s serious bipartisan process turned into this left-wing episode of ‘Supermarket Sweep.’ Unrelated issues left and right.”

