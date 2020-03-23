Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the breakdown on Capitol Hill to address the spread and impact of COVID-19 amounts to the Democratic leaders ‘blackmailing’ President Trump and the Republican Senate majority.

Mr. Gingrich joined Fox & Friends Monday from Italy where the country has seen an unprecedented number of deaths to weigh in on the breakdown between the two parties on Capitol Hill.

Republicans and Democrats have been negotiating for days but Democrats have blocked a more than $1 trillion coronavirus package aimed at economic relief during the closure of businesses across the country in a time of quarantine.

“What you have now is a power struggle where Pelosi and Schumer believe they can blackmail the president into accepting really dumb ideas,” Mr. Gingrich said.

“I personally do not want to see a Trump-McConnell-McCarthy team that are blackmailed by Pelosi and Schumer and give in,” he added.

