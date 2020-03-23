District Department of Health announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 Monday night, one of which is a one-year-old girl, as elected officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District united to advocate for more resources.

As of Monday evening, the region has recorded 11 deaths and over 600 positive cases of COVID-19, with 116 in the District, 219 in Virginia and 288 in Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a joint statement on their group effort to monitor the coronavirus, especially since the region is home to 360,000 federal government workers who help run the country.

“The COVID-19 virus knows neither borders nor boundaries — it does not recognize state or city lines. We are working closely together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said the three executives. “Together, we are promoting social distancing and encouraging all of our residents to stay at home and avoid crowds and gatherings. In each of our jurisdictions, we will be enforcing crowd control measures and social distancing standards.”

Businesses, schools, public buildings and parks are closed across the region in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ms. Bowser has extended the public health emergency until at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more will last until then and schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds and libraries will remain closed until then.

Mr. Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he ordered all non-essential businesses to close and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until March 27.

Mr. Northam ordered the closure of schools until the end of the academic year and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, with exceptions for delivery and carry-out services, entertainment and personal care businesses, for at least a month. Mr. Northam also banned gatherings of 10 people or more.

