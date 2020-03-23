ATLANTA, Mich. (AP) - Police have captured a man who escaped from a county jail in northern Michigan.

Jeffrey Markby, 34, was found Monday morning in a travel trailer behind a home in Atlanta, Michigan, according to the Montmorency County sheriff’s office.

He surrendered without a struggle.

A motorist saw Markby running Sunday evening from jail property into a nearby cemetery, the sheriff’s office said.

Markby covered razor wire on a fence during the escape and was cut. He was being treated Monday at a hospital for his injuries and for exposure to the elements.

“At this time, all law enforcement personnel are still investigating this incident to determine appropriate charges as well as determine if any other individuals were involved in the escape,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Markby had been jailed on possession of a controlled substance.

