A Secret Service employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency said Monday.

The employee is in quarantine and the agency will continue to monitor their condition, the Secret Service said in a statement.

It is not clear if the employee is an agent, but the Secret Service said the person did not have contact with other employees or anyone the agency is responsible for protecting for nearly three weeks.

The agency will continue to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will communicate updates to its workforce, a spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Secret Service is committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees, its protectees and the public,” the statement said.

President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this month, the White House said.

Vice President Pence and his wife Karen also tested negative for the virus. They were tested after a staffer in the vice president’s office was diagnosed with the virus.

