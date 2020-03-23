There will be no new votes on the Senate’s coronavirus phase three bill Monday, delaying efforts to push through the nearly $2 trillion stimulus package.

“We will not be having any votes tonight,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Because of the failed procedural vote earlier Monday afternoon, Mr. McConnell needed to essentially restart the clock on a new procedural vote — teeing that up for Wednesday.

The bill is stalled in the chamber as lawmakers continue to haggle over details within the economic stimulus package aimed to get cash to the American public, funds to overwhelmed healthcare facilities, loans to hard-hit corporations and small businesses.

Republicans accused Democrats of prioritizing an ideological wish list over a bipartisan agreement.

Meanwhile, one of the Democrats’ chief complaints is that Republicans still have too much wiggle room in their package for large scale corporations that will receive federal loans.

Members on both sides of the aisle were aiming to get a deal finalized and voted on by the end of Monday. It would still need to go to the House, which has not returned from recess due to the coronavirus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.