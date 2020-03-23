Senate Democrats blocked their GOP counterparts’ “phase three” coronavirus aid bill for a second time Monday afternoon.

The motion failed on a 49-46 vote. It needed to reach a 60-vote threshold to pass.

The motion would have begun debate on the package itself.

The bill has stalled in the chamber as lawmakers haggle over details within the economic stimulus package.

Republicans accused Democrats of prioritizing an ideological wish list over a bipartisan agreement.

“Are you kidding me? This is not a juicy political opportunity. This is a national emergency,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, one of the Democrats’ chief complaints is that Republicans still have too much wiggle room in their package for large-scale corporations that will receive federal loans.

Leadership on both sides of the aisle are still hoping to reach a bill by the end of Monday.

At the same time that the procedural vote failed in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her chamber’s own version of a “phase three” package.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.