The Supreme Court ruled Monday against a Kansas man who challenged the state law, claiming it was too difficult to mount an insanity defense after he was convicted for murdering most of his family after learning his wife was having an affair with a woman.

Kansas allows for a narrow insanity defense that requires a defendant to show a lack of intent, and raise the mental illness during the sentencing hearing post-conviction. Unlike most other states, though, Kansas does not exonerate a defendant if he or she can prove the mental illness prevented him or her from understanding the crime was morally wrong.

Kraig Kahler, who was convicted in 2009, attempted to challenge the law, saying it ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution for the state of Kansas not to consider if he understood right from wrong, which is the standard in most other states.

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, sided with Kansas, reasoning the state permits mental health evidence at sentencing and allows a defendant to argue there was a lack of intent at trial.

“Contrary to Kahler’s view, Kansas takes account of mental health at both trial and sentencing. It has just not adopted the particular insanity defense Kahler would like,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, though, would have sided with Kahler.

