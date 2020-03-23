U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday put out an urgent warning to Americans to take precautions amid the expanding coronavirus outbreak.

“I want America to understand: This week, it’s going to get bad,” Dr. Adams said on NBC’s “Today” program. “We really, really need everyone to stay at home.”

He pointed out that there were still people flocking to the National Mall to see the cherry blossoms despite the warnings.

“This is how [the] spread is occurring,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that unfortunately, we’re finding out a lot of people think this can’t happen to them.”

President Trump late Sunday suggested that he was thinking about relaxing federal guidance about crowds.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter using all capital letters. “At the end of the 15 day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!”

Mr. Trump announced the 15-day period one week ago, on March 16.

Dr. Adams said they had hoped to instill a sense of “urgency” across the country when the federal government announced the 15-day period recommending that people avoid crowds of more than 10 people and put off elective surgery.

“These mitigation measures work preventatively,” he said. “Where I come down is that every single day counts. Every single second counts, and right now there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously.”

