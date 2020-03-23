Sen. Ted Cruz unleashed a stemwinder before his colleagues on Monday over a “Christmas list” added to the coronavirus relief bill filled with environmental and diversity politics issues.

“A famed quote from Rahm Emanuel, he was President Obama’s chief of staff,” the Texas Republican said. “‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ Sadly, we’re seeing the embodiment of that cynical approach right now because, of all the people out of jobs, the Democrats are using — what are they pushing for? Changing the emission standards on airplanes. Mr. President, what the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the coronavirus epidemic? Don’t treat this bill like a partisan Christmas list!”

Mr. Cruz lambasted Democrats for holding up over $1 trillion in aid for Americans while adding, for clarity, that similar behavior from him might include attempts to legislatively weaken or abolish the IRS.

The Republican then noted that Democrats are pushing for diversity requirements on corporate boards and solar credits.

“There are some Democratic lobbyists getting fat and rich and they’re they’re willing to extort a crisis to advance their political agenda,” Mr. Cruz continued. “The Pelosi wish-list wants to restructure the debt of the Post Office. Mr. President, look, last I checked our postal workers go through wind and rain and snow — but they haven’t been laid off. I call upon both sides: don’t play games with this.”

Democrats have countered that Republicans have crafted a bill that is lopsided in favor of businesses at the expense of employees.

“We don’t want industry bailouts unless we include strict conditions that put #WorkersFirst,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Saturday.

The New York Democrat added: “No stock buybacks. No layoffs. No salary cuts for workers or salary increases for corporate executives.”

Sen. @tedcruz UNLOADS on Dems from the Senate floor:



“What the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the Coronavirus epidemic?” pic.twitter.com/zXiQjJRpRA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.