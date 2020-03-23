The Trump administration has partnered with the private sector to make the nation’s supercomputing capabilities available to researchers fighting the coronavirus.

The White House Office of Science and Technology and the Department of Energy formed the new partnership on Sunday with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM and Microsoft.

Also participating in the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium are five national laboratories, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Science Foundation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“Fighting COVID-19 will require extensive research in areas like bioinformatics, epidemiology, and molecular modeling to understand the threat we’re facing and form strategies to address it. This work demands a massive amount of computational capacity,” the consortium wrote on its website. “The COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium helps aggregate computing capabilities from the world’s most powerful and advanced computers to help COVID-19 researchers execute complex computational research programs to help fight the virus.”

The consortium is soliciting researchers to send proposals via an online portal, which the group will then match with one of the institutions involved to expedite the work. The group’s website said an expert panel of leading scientists and researchers will review proposals and seek out ones that will obtain quick results.

At the time of its launch, the consortium said it would provide researchers access to portions of 16 supercomputing platforms but intended to make additional resources available as the consortium grows.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.