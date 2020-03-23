An unidentified journalist who was at the White House four times in the past two weeks has a suspected case of the coronavirus disease.

White House Correspondents Association President Jonathan Karl said in a note to members Monday that “we have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19.”

He said the person was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. On three of those dates, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held briefings in the White House press room about the administration’s efforts to combat the outbreak.

“We encourage all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps,” Mr. Karl said. “The WHCA has been in contact with the official’s news organization and the office of the White House physician.”

He reiterated that all journalists who can stay home or work remotely should do so.

The White House began last week to take the temperature of journalists and anyone else who could come in contact with the president. Journalists also are being asked if they have shown any symptoms of the disease such as coughing or a fever.

The president and vice president both have tested negative within the past week.

