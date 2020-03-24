New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said the coronavirus situation in his state is rapidly getting worse and that the “apex” of the problem could be two to three weeks away.

Mr. Cuomo said the rate of new infections is doubling about every three days at the current rate and that the “apex” is likely to come in 14-21 days.

“The apex is higher than we thought, and the apex is sooner than we thought,” Mr. Cuomo said, speaking from the Javits Center in New York City.

A week ago, he said the peak might not come for another 45 days.

He said New York has “25,000 cases,” which is the most in the country.

Mr. Cuomo said there could now be a need for 140,000 hospital beds in the state, up from a previous estimate of 110,000.

The current bed space is 53,000, though the Javits Center and several other locations are being repurposed as makeshift hospitals to free up beds.

“In many ways, we have exhausted every option available to us,” he said. “We’ve closed all the businesses, we’ve reduced the street density, and we’ve increased testing to the highest level in the country.”

Mr. Cuomo re-upped his call for the federal government to leverage the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of critical supplies, like ventilators.

“I need the ventilators in 14 days — only the federal government has that power,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo noted that FEMA indicated plans to send 400 ventilators to New York.

“400 ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators,” he said. “You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators? What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000 ventilators?”

“You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators,” Mr. Cuomo said.

