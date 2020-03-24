Congressman hospitalized for coronavirus warns against ‘partisan provisions’ in stimulus package

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams, currently hospitalized after a coronavirus diagnosis, warned his colleagues Tuesday against pursuing partisan policies as they work on a “phase three” economic stimulus package.

“Using a public health emergency to insert unrelated partisan provisions is wrong,” Mr. McAdams said in a statement. “Both parties and both chambers must put politics aside and put working families — lives and livelihoods — first.”

Mr. McAdams, who represents a swing district in Utah, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, last week after passing the phase two bill out of the House. He will remain in the hospital as doctors continue to monitor his need for supplemental oxygen.

The phase three bill has stalled in the Senate this week amid thorny negotiations.

The stimulus package would provide direct cash payments to the American public, loans to small businesses, aid to hard-hit industries and more resources to the stressed health care system.

Some of the sticking points for Democrats were more unemployment benefits, oversight on the aid to corporations, and funds to stabilize state and local governments.

House Democrats unveiled on Monday evening their own $2.5 trillion plan, which would do much of what the Senate bill does but also fund 2020 election efforts and student loan forgiveness. It also implements new green regulations for airlines that receive aid.

The bill has been slammed by Republicans across Capitol Hill as a “ideological wish list.”

