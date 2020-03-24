The blows keep coming for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign. A Bloomberg campaign worker filed a class-action lawsuit against the campaign for allegedly getting rid of more than 1,000 workers who Mr. Bloomberg promised to employ through the 2020 election regardless of his campaign’s outcome.

The lawsuit, brought by lawyers from the Shavitz Law Group and Outten & Golden, claims Mike Bloomberg 2020 Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Employees have been damaged by losing their jobs with Bloomberg approximately eight months early, losing their income, and losing their healthcare,” the lawsuit argues. “Bloomberg’s conduct amounts to such gross, wanton or willful fraud, dishonest and intentional non-disclosure of material facts as to involve a high degree of moral culpability, making it appropriate to deter Bloomberg from engaging in similar conduct in the future.”

The former worker bringing the suit was a field organizer who wants compensation, including “unpaid overtime pay,” for themselves and all of the others let go amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Many of these field organizers and other campaign employees resigned or took leaves of absences from their then-current employment, and a lot of them relocated to different cities and states in order to work for Mr. Bloomberg,” Gregg Shavitz, Shavitz Law Group founding partner, said in a statement. “The campaign induced our client into employment and told her that it would last until the November election. Then they fired her and other hard-working Americans, pulling the rug out from under them in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic. Bloomberg should make this right.”

The Bloomberg campaign disputed that its former workers have been hung out to dry.

“This campaign paid its staff wages and benefits that were much more generous than any other campaign this year,” a Bloomberg campaign spokesperson said. “Staff worked 39 days on average, but they were also given several weeks of severance and health care through March, something no other campaign did this year.”

The Bloomberg campaign said it would create a fund to ensure that staff receive health care funding through April and noted that many former staffers would go to work for the Democratic National Committee because of the large monetary transfer from Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign to the DNC.

Mr. Bloomberg’s failed campaign and decision to suddenly get rid of campaign workers is having ramifications across the country. In Arlington, Virginia, Mr. Bloomberg’s former campaign office is poised to become a liquor store. Virginia ABC is reportedly planning to open a liquor store at Mr. Bloomberg’s former Arlington location, but the store has been slowed by the coronavirus outbreak.

