Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday suggested that he would risk his “survival” amid the coronavirus outbreak if it meant getting the country back to business and saving the U.S. as it currently is for future generations.

“No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” Mr. Patrick, 69, said on Fox News.

“I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me — I have six grandchildren — that what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children,” he said. “And I want to live smart and see through this, but I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed. And that’s what I see.”

“My message is: Let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it. And those of us who are 70-plus, we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that,” Mr. Patrick said.

Serious health risks with COVID-19 have displayed more in the elderly and in people with underlying health conditions, but recent data have shown that younger people aren’t immune to infection.

Political leaders ranging from President Trump to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have said in recent days that shutting down major parts of the economy isn’t sustainable in the long run and have hinted that there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.