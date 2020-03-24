D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an equity fund, which has already raised $1 million, to connect students with wifi and devices as they begin distance learning.

Later today, the Democratic mayor will issue guidance on additional businesses that will have to close, like salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, in an effort to provide a unified approach with Maryland and Virginia to combat COVID-19.

Miss Bowser said this fund will allow the city to do the best it can to “help to close the digital divide and get more resources to families.”

D.C. Public School Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said that informal count of students found that about 30% of students don’t have access to wifi or devices to do school work on and the city has about 18,000 devices on hand already to give out to students.

Miss Bowser said she is working with local cable providers to provide free wifi to students and spoke with D.C. Department of Transportation to install hotspots specifically in Wards 7 and 8.

State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang said she is working on rolling out childcare for children, age 12 or younger, of healthcare workers and that if that is successful they might be able to offer child care to other essential workers.

