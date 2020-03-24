The Maryland Department of Health announced Tuesday the state’s fourth death from the novel coronavirus, a Prince George’s County man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the region has recorded 13 deaths and close to 800 positive cases of COVID-19, with 137 in the District, 290 in Virginia and 349 in Maryland.

Businesses, schools, public buildings and parks are closed across the region in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the public health emergency to at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more will last until then and schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds, libraries, and many non-essential businesses will remain closed until then.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he ordered all non-essential businesses to close and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until March 27.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the closure of schools until the end of the academic year and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, with exceptions for delivery and carry-out services, entertainment and personal care businesses for at least a month. Mr. Northam also banned gatherings of 10 people or more.

