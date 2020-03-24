MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia State Patrol said troopers pulled over a Texas man for a window tint violation and found 15 pounds of heroin stashed next to his car’s battery.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported state troopers arrested Jose Enrique Reynaga on March 15th on a felony heroin trafficking charge after he was pulled over while driving with his wife.

Reynaga, of Irving, Texas, and his wife had conflicting stories when interviewed by officers on a highway, according to the arrest warrant. It says the officers discovered the heroin after getting consent to search the car.

Reynaga, 23, remains in Cobb County Jail without bond.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.