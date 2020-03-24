Nine female inmates walked away from a minimum-security prison in central South Dakota on Monday evening, just hours after the state announced a fellow prisoner had contracted the novel coronavirus.

During a Tuesday a press conference, South Dakota officials confirmed to reporters the escapees came from the same unit housing the woman who’d tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“Yes they were all in the same unit,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “We don’t know if they were in close proximity to each other yet.”

Only one of the nine escapees had been located by Tuesday afternoon. The female inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in isolation.

“The inmate we discussed yesterday continues to do well,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the Department of Health.

The Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reports the women left through an exterior door.

