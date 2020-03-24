Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that his biggest concern in combating the coronavirus is making sure that Americans are not being given “misinformation” about the virus.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful urged viewers to “listen to the scientist” and to “listen to the doctors,” suggesting the public is better off heeding the advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, than from President Trump.

“Listen to what they have to say, and I respectfully suggest that you should have Dr. Fauci on a lot more than the president or anyone who is not an expert like Fauci, laying out exactly what is going on,” Mr. Biden said to the show’s hosts.

Mr. Trump suggested this week that he would be looking to relax the social distancing guidelines after 15 days in order to revive the economy.

Mr. Biden is searching for ways to reinvent his campaign in the middle of a national emergency that has basically halted the 2020 primary race.

The 77-year-old has taken to holding daily briefings on the virus in an attempt to counter Mr. Trump’s daily briefings at the White House.

