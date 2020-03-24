Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said the Trump administration’s messaging on the coronavirus has been “confusing” after the president signaled it could soon be time to restart the economy.

Mr. Hogan, who recently announced the closure of non-essential businesses in Maryland to help mitigate the spread of the virus, said he is making decisions on what is best for his state based on the advice of scientists and public health experts.

“Some of the messaging [coming from the Trump administration] is pretty confusing,” Mr. Hogan said on CNN. “It is not just that it doesn’t match with what we are doing here in Maryland — some of the messaging coming out of the administration doesn’t match.”

Mr. Hogan said that Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general, have been saying things “that were almost completely opposite” from Mr. Trump’s most recent comments.

“We don’t think that we are going to be in any way ready to be out of this in 5 or 6 days or so, or whenever this 15 days is up from the time they started this imaginary clock,” he said. “Most people think we are weeks away from the peak, if not months. That is the advice we are getting from the smart folks at John Hopkins and NIH and the University of Maryland and places like that.”

