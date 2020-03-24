AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s campaign finance laws have been expanded to include more groups under the state’s definition of a political action committee.

A new law in the state defines caucus political action committees as subject to the same rules as other PACs. Supporters of the proposal said Tuesday the rule change means the Maine Ethics Commission will be able to fully enforce ethics rules about caucus political action committees that are led by legislators.

Democratic Sen. Justin Chenette of Saco proposed the law, which was signed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills last week. Chenette said the law change will “help make sure Maine voters, not big donors, have a strong voice in the state house.”

The law makes certain the Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices will be able to enforce rules on the PACs, supporters said. It designates caucus political action committees as PACs designated by party leaders to promote the election of nominees of the party leaders’ political party.

The law officially takes effect on June 16.

