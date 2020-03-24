By - Associated Press - Tuesday, March 24, 2020

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - A man was found shot to death early Tuesday inside a car parked near a western Pennsylvania apartment building, authorities said.

The shooting in New Castle occurred around 3:30 a.m., but a motive for the slaying was not immediately known. The victim’s name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

The shooting occurred near the McGrath Manor apartment building, authorities said, but it wasn’t immediately known if that’s where the victim lived.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide