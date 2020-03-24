NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - A man was found shot to death early Tuesday inside a car parked near a western Pennsylvania apartment building, authorities said.

The shooting in New Castle occurred around 3:30 a.m., but a motive for the slaying was not immediately known. The victim’s name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

The shooting occurred near the McGrath Manor apartment building, authorities said, but it wasn’t immediately known if that’s where the victim lived.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

