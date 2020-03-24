The Washington-area subway system will significantly curtail this week the number of stations it serves because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority announced Tuesday the closure of 17 more stations, affecting all the system’s color-coded lines, citing a 90% decline in ridership and having to avoid running out of disinfectant.

“Metro is taking action to make its current 2-3 week warehouse supply stretch until massive orders placed in late January are received,” WMATA said in a news release.

The 17 stations come on top of Monday’s closure of the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stops, meant to discourage people from going to the Tidal Basin for the city’s famed cherry blossoms.

The new closures, according to WUSA TV, take effect Thursday and include stations in all three of the system’s major jurisdictions.

In the District: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives and Cleveland Park.

In Virginia: Greensboro, Eisenhower Avenue, Virginia Square, Clarendon, East Falls Church, McLean and Van Dorn Street.

In Maryland: Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, College Park and Morgan Boulevard.

