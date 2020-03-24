The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the closure of the National Arboretum to the public to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Effective today, the grounds and outdoor garden collections will be closed, and all activities and tours have been cancelled until further notice,” said the press release.

According to the release, employees will continue their work of caring for the gardens and trees and continuing research.

The Arboretum joins the growing list of outdoor spaces around the District—like the National Zoo, the Tidal Basin, and public parks and playgrounds—that are being closed off to the public.

