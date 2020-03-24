White House officials on Tuesday told people fleeing the coronavirus in New York City to isolate themselves so they don’t spread the disease to other parts of the country.

Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator of the coronavirus response, said she’s tracking flareups on Long Island.

“That suggests people have left the city,” she said.

She said people who just left the city should self-isolate for 14 days, whether it’s in Florida, North Carolina or elsewhere.

New York City is the clear epicenter of the crisis, with 15,00 out of roughly 50,000 domestic cases. It’s reporting roughly one in five of U.S. deaths from the disease, known as COVID-19.

“It’s a very serious situation, they’ve suffered terribly through no situation of their own,” said Anthony Fauci, the director of infectious-diseases research at the National Institutes of Health.

